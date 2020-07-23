Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States has certainly become a rogue and lawbreaker state after leaving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In an interview with Russia’s Sputnik news agency on Wednesday, Zarif said the US violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by pulling out of the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The United States has certainly become a rogue and lawbreaker state” after ditching the deal, he said.

“Therefore, the US is not in a position to talk about the JCPOA. Russia, Iran and China have similar positions on that,” he added.

The Iranian top diplomat said that Washington has proven it is not an honest broker in its dealing with the global community.

“The global community has concluded that the United States is a rather unreliable partner that is violating all legal norms and doesn’t abide by its obligations,” Zarif said.

He further said that although the US “has significant banking capabilities and influence on the global banking system,” the world “is considering whether it is necessary to recognize the US power over the global banking system or whether there is a need to change it. We are currently seeing some steps in this direction.”

“This doesn’t work in the global system. What will work is focusing on the rule of law and multipolarity, regardless of any US pressure on the multipolar world system, since the behavior of the current US government goes against the interests of the global community and even the interests of the United States itself. Even the US population has decided that one cannot succeed in the medium to long term by violating the law,” Zarif emphasized.

Referring to Washington’s hostile pressure campaign to secure an extension of an anti-Iran arms embargo, which would expire in October under the UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal, he said, “Even US allies haven’t accepted this project, considering it extremely dangerous.”

Source: Iranian media