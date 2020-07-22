Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Michel Najjar, and Minister of Industry, Imad Hoballah, on Wednesday held a meeting at the Ministry of Works with Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Wang Kejian, over Beijing’s prospect projects in Lebanon in various sectors including railway infrastructure, tunnels, and others.

In the wake of the meeting, Najjar said that talks with the Chinese side were a very substantial step. “We presented the tunnel project that will connect Beirut Port to the Bekaa; this project was endorsed by parliament, and a period of six months has been set for the project’s preliminary studies,” Najjar said.

He went on to highlight the need for companies with expertise in this field. “Some Chinese companies came to Lebanon and presented initiatives to study a number of projects. There are Chinese companies that have also developed studies over four basic projects: tunnel projects, railways, bridges that link Beirut to Tabarja via the sea route — which is one of the main projects that mitigate traffic congestion — a railway network connecting Beirut to the north and south, a rotating railways connecting industrial areas with each other, as well as rehabilitated roads,” Najjar explained.

Moreover, the Minister did not fail to highlight the fact that the Lebanese government was open to any assistance from any party.

In turn, Ambassador Kejian said that the meeting had been an opportunity to follow up on discussions over the possibility of cooperation between the Lebanese and Chinese governments to implement infrastructure projects in Lebanon.

“I have touched a strong desire [by the Lebanese side] to engage with China, and other world partners, to implement infrastructure projects and thrash out various challenges,” he added.

The Chinese ambassador then affirmed that the Chinese embassy in Beirut “encourages Chinese companies to cooperate with Lebanese partners to implement infrastructure projects on the basis of mutual benefit, and in an effort to raise the standard of living among the Lebanese people.”

In turn, Hoballah said that it was the government’s responsibility to do everything necessary to secure success for its people. “Our approach is to give Lebanon all the available options (…) by expanding its list of options; we have to take advantage of all the capabilities and energies that exist in the world to secure the best means of livelihood for the Lebanese people,” the Minister added, indicating that Lebanon might need to head east for support “without turning its back on the West.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website