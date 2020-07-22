House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday presided over a meeting for the Liberation and Development parliamentary bloc, to discuss the Country’s general situation, especially in terms of the daily living, financial and health conditions, as well as an array of legislative affairs.

Marking the 14th commemoration of July 2006 Israeli aggression against Lebanon, the bloc said all the Lebanese have reflected during this assault the finest images of national unity and cohesiveness, succeeding in transforming this aggressive war from a breaking point to Lebanon into victory, thanks to complementarity and integration.

On the other hand, the bloc voiced adherence to UN Resolution #1701 to the letter, and considered any amendment to its provisions an attempt to tamper with the region’s security and to drag it towards the unknown.

The bloc also discussed a number of project laws on the agenda of the parliamentary committees, notably the election’s law.

On the approach of Al-Adha Eid, the bloc extended warmest greetings to the Lebanese, in general, and the Muslims, in particular, wishing Lebanon and the Arab and Islamic world further stability, security and safety.

On the other hand, Berri met at his Ain El Tineh residence with Minister of Telecommunications, Talal Hawat, with whom he discussed the general situation and relevant ministerial affairs.

