The Islamic Resistance issued Tuesday a statement in which it mourned the mujahid Ali Kamel Mohsen who embraced martyrdom in the overnight Israeli aggression on the vicinity of Damascus International Airport.

It is worth noting that martyr Mohsen descends from Aiteet town in southern Lebanon.

The Syrian Army Air defenses confronted Monday night an Israeli missile aggression on southern Damascus, shooting down the majority of the hostile missiles.

The attack injured seven soldiers and caused material damage, according to the Syrian media outlets.

Source: Al-Manar English Website