Lebanese Defense Minister Zeina Akar voiced on Saturday keenness to defend the country’s rights and sovereignty against Israeli threats.

In an interview with Al-Ahed News, Akar said that the Zionist entity doesn’t respect international resolutions and repeatedly violates Lebanon’s sovereignty.

These violations are “unacceptable and should be condemned. There should be clear stance regarding that,” the minister, who is also deputy PM, said.

On July War in 2006, Akar said Lebanese Army, Resistance and civilians scarified their selves to defend Lebanon.

“Lebanon is keen to defend its rights and sovereignty against Israeli violations and threats.”

On the other hand, she called on Lebanese powers to stand united in a bid to save Lebanon from poverty and hunger.

Source: Al-Ahed News Website (Edited and translated by Al-Manar English Website)