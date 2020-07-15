Saudi-led warplanes committed Wednesday new crimes against the civilians in Yemen, striking residential areas in Al-Jawf province.

The Saudi raids hit two houses in al-Masafa al-Marazeeq area of the al-Hazm district, claiming nine civilians, including two women and a boy..

Seven other people, including 5 children and two women, were injured.

Yemen has been under bloody aggression by Saudi-led coalition since March 2015 in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website