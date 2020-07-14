Iranian FM Zarif announced on Tuesday that Iran and China are holding talks on finalizing their 25-year cooperation roadmap.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday on the sideline of his visit to the Iranian Parliament, he said that after receiving Iran’s prepared draft of the roadmap, the Chinese part put forward its own version to the Islamic Republic back in February-March, 2020.

The two sides are negotiating on having the two prepared drafts finalized, he said, noting that the document should then be ratified by responsible bodies of the country.

He said 10 days ago and in his last contact with his Chinese counterpart via a videoconference, Iran announced its readiness for commencing the final negotiations over the issue.

Iran and China will officially ratify the agreement after the held talks, the Iranian FM added.

In a meeting on June 21, Iran’s cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called ‘accord’, which as he put into words is “clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it.”

However, the enemies regard the cooperation roadmap ‘unacceptable’ and ‘unbelievable’ for it makes Iran capable of resisting the US sanctions.

Source: Iranian Agencies