Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Adviser for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday blasted the Al Khalifa regime for trampling the human rights of Bahraini citizens.

In a tweet late Monday, Amir –Abdollahian commented on a court decision to uphold death sentence against activists who were, according to Amnesty International, confessed under torture to involvement in a 2014 blast that killed an officer.

The Iranian official condemned the court decision, calling the Bahraini regime to amend ties with its own people instead of doing so with the Israeli regime, referring to Manama’s several attempts to normalize relations with the Zionist entity.

Amid corona crisis, upholding death penalty agnst 2 young Bahrainis shows rift btwn #AlKhalifa & nation is deep. Strongly condemn torture, death sentence & systemic violation of HR in #Bahrain. Instead of ties w/Israeli regime, AlKhalifa must reform engagement w/its own people. pic.twitter.com/qpqDoWSIlQ — H.amirabdollahian (@Amirabdolahian) July 13, 2020

Bahrain’s highest court upheld death sentence against Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa. It was the final appeal for the two Bahrainis who were convicted “following a grossly unfair trial that relied heavily on torture-tainted confessions,” according to Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s Middle East Research Director.

Source: Twitter