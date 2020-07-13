Hezbollah and Amal Movement Commands held Monday a meeting to tackle the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, greeting the souls of the martyrs who contributed to the historical victory in 2006 War.

The meeting, attended by the Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the party’s security official Hajj Wafiq Safa, as well as Amal Movement’s executive and security chiefs Hajj Mostafa Foani and Hajj Ahmad Baalbaky, highlighted the importance of speeding up the implementation of the programs aimed at coping with the socioeconomic crises and alleviating the pains of all the Lebanese.

The conferees stressed Hezbollah and Amal Movement’s support to the PM Hassan Diab’s government, urging all the citizens to abide by the anti-coronavirus measures and the instructions of the Public Health Ministry in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website