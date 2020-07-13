Iran recorded on Monday 2,349 new coronavirus cases and 203 related deaths, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said.

Speaking during her daily briefing, Lari said that the total number of infections in the Islamic Republic has reached 259,652, adding that 1,581 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

She added that 203 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 13,032.

According to Lari, 3,375 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 222,539 patients have recovered.

The spokesperson noted that over 1.997 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

Lari also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

According to the latest figures on Monday, 13,036,610 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 571,575 and recoveries amounting to 7,582,426.

Source: Iranian media