Yemeni Armed Forces hit Saudi targets in the Kingdom on Monday with homegrown drones and precise ballistic missiles.

The large-scale attack was announced by Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

The operation which targeted strategic sites in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, Jizan and Najran was in retaliation for Saudi-led aggression’s crime in Hajjah and the blockade on the Yemeni people, Saree said, referring to a strike which killed at least dozen civilians including children and women in Washha earlier on Sunday.

The operation targeted airdromes, pilot dorms and patriot systems at King Khaled airbase in Khamis Mushait, as well as other military targets in airports of Abha, Jizan and Najran, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, and as part of the operation Tadaween Camp in MarIb was targeted, he said, adding that the attack killed or injured dozens of Saudi forces and Saudi-led mercenaries who were gathering at the camp.

“Our forces will go ahead in its legitimate right to defend our country and people,” Saree said, vowing more attack against Saudi targets.

Yemen has been under bloody aggression by Saudi-led coalition since March 2015 in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

