Lebanon had a record number of daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, with Ministry of Public Health confirming 166 new cases, raising the total infections nationwide to 2,344.

In its daily report, the ministry said out of the 166 cases, 158 were recorded among locals while the other 8 were imported cases.

3,883 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, noting that the number of recovery cases reached 1,420.

No new related deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the ministry added, keeping the death toll at 36.

For his part, Health Minister Hamad Hasan reassured citizens, saying “matters were still within the set plan”.

In remarks to LBCI TV, Hasan said that the admitting capacities in government hospitals are acceptable, and the departments are ready.

“Despite the high number of Coronavirus cases, matters are still within the set plan,” the minister said in remarks carried by National News Agency (NNA).

Meanwhile, he called on citizens to abide by protective measures.

“The community is required to take the necessary measures, with the mask being the standard for prevention.”

