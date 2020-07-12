Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei highlighted Iran’s power to overcome economic problems, saying even the enemies admit that the sanctions and pressures against Iran have ended in failure.

The chairman, representatives, and a group of staff members from the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament) met with Ayatollah Khamenei via video conference on Sunday.

In the online meeting, the Leader likened the Islamic Republic’s economic woes to an “illness”, adding, “thanks to its strong stamina and defense power, the country is undoubtedly capable of defeating this illness, as the enemies also admit today that they have failed to achieve their anti-Iranian objectives in spite of the harshest sanctions and all-out pressures.”

“Creating thousands of knowledge-based firms, implementing hundreds of infrastructural projects, the continuous use of new plans and amazing advances in the military and space industries are the result of using just a ‘part’ of the country’s vast potential. This should increase,” Iman Khamenei emphasized, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

“Part of the existing problems stems from the negligence of some current and former officials. If the spirit of national self-reliance and self-confidence grows, particularly among the youth, and false hopes for outside our borders lessens, I am sure economic problems will be resolved,” the Leader stressed.

“The 11th Majlis (Parliament) is among the most powerful and most revolutionary ones since the Revolution. The presence of motivated, faithful, educated, effective youth along with a number of managers who have good executive experience has made this Majlis a very good and promising one,” Imam Khamenei further said.

“It is important for the Majlis to attend to the main issues of the country and avoid side issues. In this situation, the main issues about the economy are: production, employment, curbing inflation, managing the monetary and financial system, and the economy’s independence from oil.”

Source: Iranian media