Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem. Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the US-plotted “Deal of the Century” is rejected because it obliges the Palestinians to bequeath their land, adding that Washington will not be able to impose its schemes on the regional people for the sake of the Israeli entity.

Addressing “United against the Deal of the Century and the annexation plan” online forum, Sheikh Qassem greeted the people of the region who are fighting the US-Israeli plots in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran.

Sheikh Qassem also highlighted and hailed Hezbollah Resistance, urging unity for the sake of liberating the entire Palestinian territories occupied by the Zionist enemy.

Source: Al-Manar English Website