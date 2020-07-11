Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, met Saturday morning at the Dar el-Fatwa with Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdullatif Derian.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Diab said that talks with Mufti Derian, focused on the prevailing economic and daily-living conditions in the country, stressing that “the government is working vigorously to ease the burdens on citizens.”

Diab also discussed the government’s assistance to the underprivileged families, especially those that can only survive through their daily income, noting that the government’s food basket covers 80 to 90% of citizens’ needs.

He described reports on the government’s intention to resign as “fake news”, confirming ongoing government efforts to “lessen the suffering of Lebanese citizens in light of the severe economic crisis.

Commenting on his meeting with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, Diab said: “The U.S. Ambassador expressed full willingness to help Lebanon in various fields.”

Lebanon will not be under anyone’s control as long as I am in this position,” he concluded.

Source: NNA