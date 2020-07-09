The South Korean police have refuted media reports about the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who went missing earlier on Thursday, and the search continues, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap news agency stated that police had launched search operations after the mayor of the South Korean capital Seoul was reported missing.

The outlet reported, citing police that the search for Mayor Park Won-sun is ongoing in Seoul’s Sungbuk neighborhood where his mobile phone signal was last detected.

As a member of President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party, Seoul’s mayor Park Won-sun has been seen as a potential presidential hopeful in the 2022 elections.

Earlier in the day, the mayor’s daughter contacted police saying that her father was unaccounted for.

Source: Sputnik