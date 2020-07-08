The Syrian defense minister General Ali Ayoub and the Iranian Chief of Staff General Mohammad Baqeri signed Wednesday a comprehensive military cooperation pact.

General Baqeri clarified that the signed agreement reinforces the two countries’ determination to confront the US pressures, stressing that Iran will empower Syria’s air defense systems in the context of consolidating the military ties between the two sides.

For his part, General Ayoub pointed out that the cost of steadfastness keeps lower than that of surrender, adding, “Were the US able to subject Syria and Iran to its will, it would not procrastinate.”

General Ayoub noted that Caesar law targets the food and medicine of the Syrians, confirming that Syria will confront it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website