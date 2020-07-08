Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson quashed rumors about a comprehensive cooperation plan between Tehran and Beijing, saying the old trick of using false information to get details of the agreement will get nowhere.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Seyed Abbas Mousavi said “Iran-China comprehensive cooperation plan” is a clear roadmap that sets the stage for relations between the two major countries in future, “when China, as the world’s top economic power in the near future, and Iran, as the great power in the West Asia region, can fulfill the common interests and stand against the pressure of bullies with complementary relations that are independent of the traditional and hegemonic Western powers.”

The spokesman underlined that the cooperation agreement between the two countries neither entails any Chinese control over the Iranian islands, nor any presence of military forces, nor the “other illusions.”

“The old trick of falsification and release of wrong information in order to get the right details and information, which is seriously pursued by the enemies of interests of the two nations, will go nowhere,” Mousavi added.

In remarks on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said everything about a 25-year cooperation agreement with China is clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it.

He also noted that Tehran will make the contents of the agreement public.

Source: Mehr News Agency