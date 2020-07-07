Prime Minister Hassan Diab has received a phone call from the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell who expressed the EU’s concern and care for Lebanon.

The discussion also touched on the current socioeconomic conditions in Lebanon, negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, and the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate at the end of August.

PM Diab raised the issue of the list of countries that were not included in the travel restrictions adopted by the European Union on June 30, and the need to amend it soon, in light of the effective measures adopted by Lebanon to contain the spread of the Covid-19 in order to classify Lebanon among the countries have dealt effectively with the pandemic.

Caesar’s law and its implications for trade and transit through Syria and the need to spare Lebanon the consequences were also highlighted.

Diab finally drew the attention of the EU official to the danger of Israel’s oil and gas exploration along the exclusive economic zone for Lebanon, stressing Lebanon’s legitimate rights in its internationally recognized regional waters.

Source: NNA