Saudi, UAE & Egypt have conveyed an indirect message to the Zionist entity in which they expressed their approval of the its decision to annex the settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley, according to the Israeli media.

“Israel Today” newspaper mentioned that the “moderate” Arab states will just denounce the annexation in public, adding that they are just worried about possible popular movement against the Zionist move.

The paper pointed out that the Jordan’s King Abdollah II is the only Arab leader who rejected the Israeli move due to the unrest it may cause in the kingdom.

“Israel Today” clarified that the Zionist intelligence chief Yossi Cohen coordinated the contacts with the Arab states “which consider that ‘Israel’ is their only supporter against Iran amid their failure in Yemen”.

Source: Al-Manar English Website