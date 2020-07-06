Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia reiterated on Monday that the Islamic Republic is ready to offer help for Lebanon on the medical and energy fields.

The Iranian ambassador separately visited Health Minister Hamad Hasan and Energy and Water Raymond Ghajar on Monday, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The talks with the Lebanese ministers touched upon ways of cooperation between Beirut and Tehran, especially the Islamic Republic’s offer to help Lebanon on the medical and energy fields.

Source: Al-Manar