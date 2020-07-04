Prime Minister Hassan Diab received today members of the Iraqi ministerial delegation on a farewell visit at the conclusion of their meetings held in the capital, Beirut, where discussions centered on the atmosphere of their bilateral talks with Lebanese officials.

Al-Manar TV Channel reported that the atmosphere during the meeting was positive. In this context, the delegation renewed its readiness to support Lebanon.

The Iraqi delegation included Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, and Minister of Agriculture Mohammad Karim Jassim, and their accompanying aids, as well as former Deputy Hassan Al-Alawi and Ammar Sabah Mustafa on behalf of the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, alongside the Iraqi Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon Amin al-Nasrawi and the Political Advisor at the Embassy Ahmed Gamal.

On the Lebanese side, the meeting was attended by the Ministers of Industry, Imad Hoballah, Agriculture Abbas Mortada, Energy and Water Raymond Ghajar, Information Manal Abdel Samad, and Advisors to the Prime Minister, Khodr Talib and Hussein Kaafarani, and the President Office Director, Judge Khaled Akkari.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA