The Zionist media outlets have indirectly claimed the enemy’s responsibility for the explosion which occurred in Natanz nuclear facility in Iran, describing the strike as a battle between two wars.

The Israeli officials have not publicly commented on the incident, yet security sources in the entity pointed out that it comes in the context of coping with the Iranian nuclear program and revealing an IED was planted inside the facility to carry out the attack.

The Zionist analysts expressed fear of a possible Iranian response, highlighting the open confrontation between the two sides in several military and cyber domains.

The Israeli political commentators claimed that Iran anticipates an electoral defeat for the Republicans in the USA to conclude an agreement with the Democrats and get rid of the US pressures, adding that the Isralei strikes will fail to hamper the Iranian nuclear program.

