The Israeli occupation army is mulling postponing its regular training sessions for reservists due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the broadcaster Kan reported, as the entity recently registered over 10,000 active COVID-19 cases being its highest number throughout the pandemic. A final decision on the matter will reportedly be made at the start of next week.

“It will be hard to bring 500 soldiers from across the entity and all social groups and let them spend time together”, an anonymous military source told Kan.

It’s so far unclear if the 500 soldiers mentioned by the source are somehow related to Zionist Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s order to call 500 up reservists to help the country handle a new outbreak of the pandemic. According to the order, the 500 soldiers are expected to staff so-called coronavirus hotels across the country, where carriers of the disease with no or very mild symptoms will be quarantined.

Apart from possibly postponing training sessions, the Zionist military is considering introducing a “capsule” system in the armed forces to limit the interaction between groups of servicemen, as well as between the military and civilians.

