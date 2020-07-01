Syria has stressed that Brussels Conference and other conferences constitute a blatant interference in its internal affairs, adding that the stances issued by the conference clarify that the US, EU and the affiliated regimes continue their hostile policies against it.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry on Wednesday said, in a statement to SANA, that Brussels Conference on Syria and the stances issued by it clarified that the US, EU and the regimes affiliated to them continue their hostile policies against Syria which were foiled and their failure was proved, citing the defeat of their aggressive project.

The source said that Syria condemns such conferences and considers them as a flagrant interference in the Syrian internal affairs which is within the authority and competence of the Syrians and their legitimate government, asserting that the only assistance that such regimes could provide to the Syrians is to stop supporting terrorism in implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolution no. 2253 on combating terrorism and respecting Syria’s sovereignty and non-interference in its affairs.

The source underlined that these regimes which have provided all forms of support to terrorism, participated in the bloodshed of the Syrians, destroyed their achievements, as well as they have been stealing their resources of oil, wheat, factories and ruins, hindering reconstructing what have been destroyed by terrorism and imposing successive sanctions against the Syrians, cannot in any way claim care for the Syrians, holding these regimes responsible for the Syrians’ suffering.

The source added that the Syrians who have valiantly confronted the heinous terrorism are able with their own potentials, as they have always been, to face the unjust economic siege and the illegitimate unilateral sanctions and to preserve the national economy which constitutes the pillar of the independent national decision.

The source stressed that the future of Syria is an exclusive right for the Syrians and the political and economic pressures will not succeed in dissuading the free will of the Syrians.

Source: SANA