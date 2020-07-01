Member of Loyalty to Resistance bloc, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Moussawi, Wednesday denounced the Lebanese Justice Minster Marie Claude Najm’s decision to refer the file of Judge Mohammad Mazeh to the judicial inspection, wondering if this comes to satisfy the United States and its ambassador to Lebanon.

Judge Mazeh had issued a decision which bans the US ambassador to Lebanon from appearing via the media outlets due to her provocative statements before he submitted his resignation over referring him to the judicial inspection.

Hezbollah MP stressed that the Washington has never been friendly with Beirut, adding that USA has always supported the Israeli wars against Lebanon.

MP Al-Moussawi confirmed that the US economic blockade on Lebanon would never be able to defeat the Resistance, citing the string will and determination to confront this challenge.

Source: Al-Manar English Website