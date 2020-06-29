Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement said recent reports claiming that Saudi Arabia is willing to make peace are mere “baseless propaganda” spread by the Riyadh regime’s allies, namely Britain and the United States.

In a post on his Twitter account, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam stressed that Saudi Arabia is waging the bloody war on Yemen using American and British weapons.

“Aggression and siege are a negation of peace,” he wrote. “Reports on Saudi Arabia’s readiness for peace are just US-UK baseless propaganda.”

“We are saying to them, you are launching the aggression, the war in Yemen is launched by your weapons. You are not worthy of peace,” Abdulsalam said of the US and Britain, Press TV reported.

The remarks came two days after General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), claimed that Riyadh wanted “a negotiated solution” to end the Yemen war.

“It’s my judgment based on dialogue, mil-to-mil dialogue within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and meetings I’ve had there, that Saudi Arabia genuinely seeks a negotiated end to the conflict in Yemen,” he tweeted.