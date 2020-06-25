Lebanon’s National Meeting took place at the request of President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace on Thursday, with attendees called to preserve civil peace and overcome current crises in the country.

The meeting stressed that the right of demonstrating is preserved, but stressed that chaos is rejected; calling for ‘provocative’ campaigns to come to an end, according to the meeting’s closing remarks.

“Security stability is the major guarantee to political, social, economic and financial stability,” a statement at the closing of the meeting said.

It stressed on the importance of halting sectarian incitement, noting that this is a national responsibility in order to confront different forms of crises in the country.

The meeting was attended by former President Michel Sleiman, Speaker Nabih Berri, PM Hassan Diab, Deputy Parliament Speaker Elie Ferzli, PSP leader Walid Jumblat represented by his son Taymour Jumblat, FPM chief MP Gebran Bassil, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc Mohammad Raad, Lebanese Democratic Party chief Talal Arslan, Head of the Tashnag party Hagop Pakradounian, Consultative Gathering bloc MP Faysal Karami, Syrian Socialist Nationalist Party MP Asaad Hardan.

A tripartite meeting between Aoun, Berri and Diab preceded the meeting.

President Aoun chaired the meeting, noting that the gathering holds one title which is preserving stability and civil peace.

He said that some sides are exploiting people’s sufferings in a bid to implement foreign agendas, warning that recent events and chaos in latest weeks should be an alert to confront sectarian sedition.

“Our country is passing through hardest economic crisis, salvation can’t be but through unity,” the president said.

Meanwhile, PM Diab said that Lebanon is passing through hardest economic crisis, noting that “salvation can’t be but through unity.”

He called for exerting national efforts under the supervision of a parliamentary committee in a bid to solve current economic crisis.

For his part, Speaker Berri renewed calls for the immediate declaration of a state of financial emergency.

