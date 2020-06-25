More than 1,000 parliamentarians from across Europe have signed a letter strongly opposing plans by ‘Israel’ to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The letter raises “serious concerns” about the proposals and calls for “commensurate consequences”.

More than 240 signatories are legislators in Britain. The Israeli embassy in London declined to comment.

The publication of the letter in several newspapers comes before the annexation process could begin expected to start by early July.

