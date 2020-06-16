The Atlanta police chief has resigned and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation following the deaths of two Black men in separate incidents as protesters continue to demonstrate against systemic racism across the U.S. and in some major cities around the world.

Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is immediately stepping down following the death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old man who was shot by an officer while fleeing during a struggle at a Wendy’s drive-thru late Friday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting occurred after Brooks failed a sobriety test, police deployed a stun gun and a struggle ensued, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has called for the termination of the police officer who shot Brooks and for another officer to be placed on administrative duty.

Meanwhile in California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation into the death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller, a Black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall in Palmdale. Local officials initially described the death as an apparent suicide.

Authorities faced backlash at a Friday press conference from a crowd demanding a more thorough investigation as widespread criticism of officials’ handling of the case spread on social media.

“In recent years, Palmdale has been the site of KKK fliers & noose displays. Officials must reveal whether he was lynched,” tweeted Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

More protesters took to the streets across the United States and the world Saturday in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed as a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Ten members of a South Florida police department’s SWAT team have resigned from the team, citing safety concerns and local officials’ “disdain” for the unit. The eight officers and two sergeants resigned from the team, but did not resign from the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

“The risk of carrying out our duties in this capacity is no longer acceptable to us and our families,” the officers wrote in the memo, dated June 9.

The officers also said they were outraged that command staff had recently joined protesters and other officials in taking a knee as demonstrators called for the case of Howard Bowe to be reopened. Bowe, a 34-year-old black man, was killed in 2014 by Hallandale Beach’s SWAT team as it carried out a search warrant and raided his home.

“This lack of support by members of the Command Staff is crippling to the agency and its rank and file,” the memo said.

