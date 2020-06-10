The Press Office of the Ministry of Finance indicated in a statement on Tuesday that “The Lebanese negotiating delegation, chaired by Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, held its 12th meeting with the International Monetary Fund, in the presence of BDL Governor, Riad Salameh, on top of a team from the Central Bank.”

The 12th meeting with the IMF mainly discussed the BDL relation with the Finance Ministry and its funding role, as well as the Finance Ministry’s relation with state institutions, adding that discussions will be followed up on Thursday, statement indicated.

Source: NNA