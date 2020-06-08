Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei appreciated the efforts of the oil tankers’ crew that delivered Iranian fuel to Venezuela.

In a message on Monday, Imam Khamenei hailed the jihadi act of oil tankers’ crew and captains for delivering fuel to Venezuela.

He described the delivery of fuel to the sanction-hit country as a ‘great job’. The Leader also noted the act has led to enhancing the country’s pride.

He further wished the crew more success.

Last month, five Iranian tankers delivered much-needed gasoline to the Latin American country facing a fuel crisis. The shipments were warmly embraced by Venezuelan people.

The legal trade between Iran and Venezuela have stirred the wrath of the US administration in Washington as both countries are under sanctions imposed by the White House.

Source: Iranian media