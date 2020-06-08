Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi sent on Monday a letter to the Secretary General of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziad Nakhalah, in which he condoles him on the death of the former group’s head, Ramadan Abdallah Shallah.

Shallah, 62, had died on Saturday in the hospital where he was being treated before he was laid to rest Sunday in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Sayyed Houthi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Dr. Shallah, stressing that the deceased leader made heavy sacrifices for the sake of fighting the Zionist enemy.

Ansarullah leader finally asked Holy God to grant mercy to Dr. Shallah’s soul and patience to his family.

Source: Al-Manar English Website