Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hit back at US President Donald Trump by saying that Iranians know very well the chief of well-dressed terrorists in the White House.

“Trump cannot sign a terrorist order w/ one hand to assassinate the global champion of counter-terrorism, i.e. Major General #Soleimani, and ask w/ the other hand to negotiate w/ #Iran,” Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a Saturday tweet in reaction to US President Trump’s tweet.

“The civilized Iranians know very well the chief of well-dressed terrorists in the @WhiteHouse,” he added.

The tweet came in response to a tweet by Trump after Tehran released US Navy veteran Michael White and Washington released two Iranians.

“So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. Don’t wait until after US Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!”

Iranian authorities have dismissed claims by the United States administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Source: Iranian media