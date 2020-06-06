Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has reacted to a tweet by US President Donald Trump on entering a new round of talks with Iran after a prisoner swap between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier this week, Islamic Republic released a US Navy veteran and the United States freed two Iranians in a swap mediated by Switzerland. Trump wrote on his Twitter account on Friday, “Thank you Iran. Don’t wait until after the US election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!”

Reacting to the comment, Qalibaf tweeted a verse of the Holy Quran (Sura Muhammad [47:35]), the translation of which reads, “So do not weaken and call for peace while you are superior; and Allah is with you and will never deprive you of [the reward of] your deeds.”

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump took a unilateral decision to end Washington’s participation in the nuclear deal and re-impose the sanctions that the agreement had lifted, in defiance of the fact that the accord has been endorsed by the UN Security Council in the form of Resolution 2231.

Source: Iranian media