Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said the Saudi-led coalition has launched more than 1,800 airstrikes on different parts of Yemen over the past two months.

There have been at least 1,836 airstrikes by the coalition forces on Yemen since April 9, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said at a press conference on Thursday.

The “Saudi-American aggressors” have intensified their tension-creating military activities and air raids on the country, he added, according to al-Masirah TV network.

Over the past week alone, there were some 250 airstrikes in the provinces of Ma’rib, Jawf, Sana’a, Hajjah, Amran, Al Bayda and Sa’ada, he said.

Brigadier General Saree went on to say that the Yemeni army and Popular Committees have also recorded 128 ceasefire violations by the coalition in Hodeidah.

The Saudi-led coalition claimed in April it was halting military operations in Yemen in support of UN efforts to end the five-year war and avoid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the war-wracked country. However, the ceasefire didn’t hold as the coalition resumed strikes against the Arab impoverished country.

Yemen has been since March 25 under brutal aggression launched by Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to Abd Rabby Mansour Hadi, fugitive president who is Riyadh’s ally.

Source: Tasnim and Al-Manar English Website