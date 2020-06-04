Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan, revealed Thursday that an incoming woman infected with Covid-19 had recently transmitted virus to 42 individuals in the Chouf town of Barja.

In remarks made following the Cabinet session at Baabda palace, Hassan indicated that a meeting will be held tomorrow with the district governors to discussion possible solutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases imported by the repatriated citizens.

He also said that reopening the airport was related to people’s commitment to quarantine and self-isolation.

“When people and [returning] emigrants stay home (…) — unlike what happened in Barja–, then we can talk about reopening the airport,” he said.

On a different note, Hassan announced that he had signed a decision to reopen day care centers as of June 8 at 25% capacity.

