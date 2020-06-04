Iranian President Hasan Rouhani called George Floyd’s killing “brutal” as he criticized US President Donald Trump for posing for photos while holding a Bible after ordering crackdown on protesters.

“We are witnessing major (racial) oppression against African Americans,” Rouhani said Thursday in the ceremony of exploiting the national projects of the Ministry of Energy in Bushehr and West Azerbaijan provinces via video conferences.

“The rulers of the White House have turned the current situation in the United States into one of the worst in history. George Floyd was killed in the most brutal way.”

“We express sympathy toward the American people who are on the streets and condemn the White House for ordering the crime (against people of color),” he said.

“Iran strongly condemns this crime of the United States and the ruler of the White House, which issued the order for these crimes,” Rouhani added.

Stressing that the Bible is not a book that commands the killing of the innocent people, Rouhani said, “Shame on the president who resorts to Bible to kill people. This behavior is in contrast with the teachings of all the Abrahamic religions. Bible is sacred to us, and we respect the Bible and Jesus Christ.”

