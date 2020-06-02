Monday was a tough day for Washington DC, like dozens of other cities across the country, as the demonstrations and protests over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer marched on. In order to restore order President Donald Trump has decided to deploy “additional federal assets” in the nation’s capital.

Following Sunday’s outbreak of violent riots that included looting, arson, and vandalism over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, a curfew was imposed in the US capital. In the wake of the riots US President Donald Trump decided to “mobilize all available federal resources – civilian and military – to stop the rioting and looting”.

During a speech at the White House, Trump “strongly recommended” that every governor deploy the National Guard in numbers sufficient to “dominate the streets”.

Source: Sputnik