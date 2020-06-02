Turkish forces brought logistic materials to its bases in the vicinity of Syria’s Abu Rasin town, as they continued stealing of wheat fields in Hasaka northern countryside.

SANA news agency quoted civil sources as saying “Turkish occupation forces on Monday evening entered several vehicles loaded with pre-made rooms and building materials through al-Sukkariya village, and headed south to its illegitimate bases in Abu Rasin town in Hasaka northern countryside.”

The sources said that Turkey-backed mercenaries started harvesting and stealing wheat fields of Abu Rasin.

Meanwhile, the agency reported that a number of Turkish-backed mercenaries were killed or injured as infighting broke out again among them on Tuesday in the occupied villages in Abu Rasin.

“Civil sources told SANA reporter that infighting broke out again among terrorist groups affiliated to Turkish regime’s backed “Sultan Murad, al-Hamzat and al-Sharqiya” terrorist organizations in the direction of Bab al-Khair and Um Ushba in Abu Rasin countryside,” SANA said.

The infighting erupted over the looting of agricultural lands after the displacement of their owners from the region, according to the Syrian agency.

Source: Agencies