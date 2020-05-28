Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tells UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov the Israeli plan to annex the West Bank “will kill the two-state solution,” warning that the “world will not be able to remain silent in the face of institutionalized apartheid.”

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke Wednesday with Mladenov and said that the Israeli plan must be shelved on order to “protect regional peace.”

Safadi urged Mladenov to act to “prevent the illegal annexation of Palestinian lands” and stressed the need to “create a new horizon for the resolution of the [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict based on the two-state solution.”

According to a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement, Safadi briefed the UN envoy on Amman’s moves to formulate a clear, practical, international stand as part of the efforts to prevent Israeli move, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would pursue as early as July.

Safadi urged the international community to unite to halt the move and warned Mladenov of the “disastrous consequences” any annexation decision will have on regional stability and security, Israel Hayom reported.

Applying among other things, he was quoted as saying that the decision “will kill the two-state solution, fuel the [regional] conflict and make the one-state option a fait accompli.”

“The world will not be able to remain silent in the face of institutionalized apartheid and racial discrimination,” he stated.

Source: Israeli media