Lebanon registered on Wednesday 21 new coronavirus cases, with total infections nationwide reached 1161.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health said 16 local cases were recorded, while the other 5 infections were imported.

The ministry said that 1,675 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, noting that the number of recoveries reached 692.

No new fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, keeping the death toll at 26.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, President Michel Aoun continued his follow-up on measures taken to combat coronavirus pandemic, especially in regions where infections were detected in the last three days, National News agency (NNA) reported.

The president discussed during a series of meeting measures taken by the Health Ministry, and concerned organizations, to care for the infected people and ensure their health and social care.

This week, Lebanon has ended the third phase of an operation to repatriate Lebanese expatriates stranded in corona-hit countries. Nearly 12,000 Lebanese expats returned home in the third phase.

