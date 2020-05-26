The Lebanese minister of public health Dr. Hamad Hasan visited Tuesday the Grand Jaafarite Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, congratulating his eminence on Eid Al-Fitr and stressing that Liberation and Resistance Day is a platform and a bright landmark in the modern history of Lebanon.

“We learn from Resistance how to confront challenges,” Dr. Hasan said.

Dr. Hasan also urged the citizens to abide by the preventive measures in order to control the coronavirus outbreak, highlighting Lebanon’s need for a greater financial help from the international community.

The health minister had also visited Dar Al-Fatwa and the House of the Druze Community in Beirut, confirming that the normal life in Lebanon will be restored.

