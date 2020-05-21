Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the crisis of legitimacy is the biggest challenge facing the Zionist regime of ‘Israel’.

“The crisis of legitimacy – both domestically and internationally – is the Zionist regime’s biggest challenge,” Zarif told the Islamic Radios and TVs Union (IRTVU) early on Thursday ahead of the International Quds Day.

“Illegitimacy is the biggest weakness of the Zionist regime. It tries to use a wide range of means to compensate for this domestic and international illegitimacy: it creates enemies and tells lies,” he said.

“The Zionist regime is highly skilled in victim playing and portraying a false picture to the outside world,” Zarif said.

The International Quds Day is an annual worldwide event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

Source: Iranian Agencies