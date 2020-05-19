The leaders of the resistance groups in the region, including Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah are scheduled to address the Umma and the Zionist enemy via Al-Manar TV Channel on Al-Quds International Day.

The joint address will be Wednesday at 17:00 (Beirut Time).

It is worth noting that every last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan the Arabs and Muslim Umma as well as all the free people mark Al-Quds International Day in response to the call of the late leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Rouhollah Komeniei.

Source: Al-Manar English Website