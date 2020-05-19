The Ministry of Public Health announced this Tuesday 23 new coronavirus infections, 8 of them locally detected and 15 others among returnees, thus taking the toll to 954 cases.

The report mentioned that 1296 PCR tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, adding that the related deaths kept at 26.

According to the report, the number of cases of recovery from the coronavirus has risen to 251.

PM Diab urged the Lebanese to avoid underestimating the coronavirus threat and abide by the preventive measures in order to avoid any dramatic deterioration of the health system devised to face the pandemic since its inception.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA