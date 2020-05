The Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, in a letter to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, voiced his country’s support to the Islamic Republic.

Lavrov described the unilateral US sanctions on Tehran as “nonhuman”, calling on Washington to lift them and stop hampering the coronavirus fight in Iran.

Lavrov urged the EU states to challenge the US pressures and keep their dealings with Iran.

Source: Al-Manar English Website