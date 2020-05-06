Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Wednesday allowed mosques and churches to open at 30% capacity during Friday prayers and Sunday mass, he said in a statement.

However, the Minister stressed the need for commitment to precautions and adhere to safe social distancing amid the global outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Late in April, the government approved a five-phase reopening plan.

The first phase began on April 27, the second on May 4, the third on May 11, the fourth on May 25 and the fifth on June 8.

Lebanon has been on lockdown since February 21.

741 cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths have been recorded in Lebanon to date, according to official data.

