Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Nassif Hitti, on Tuesday summoned Germany’s Ambassador to Lebanon, George Berglin, to seek further clarification on the fresh German parliament’s decision to ban Hezbollah activity on its soil.

The German diplomat made clear that Germany’s decision was taken a while ago, “but it has only recently come into force.”

“Germany did not classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, but rather prohibited its activities on German territories,” Berglin said.

For his part, Minister Hitti capitalized on Lebanon’s unwavering stance that Hezbollah comprised an essential political component it Lebanon.

“Hezbollah represents a wide segment of the Lebanese people and Parliament,” Hitti added.

