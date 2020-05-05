Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney stated on Tuesday that the European Union and Britain will hit a crisis point unless there is progress in post-Brexit talks in the coming weeks.

“Unless there is significant progress in those negotiating rounds then I think we are going to reach yet another crisis point in the Brexit negotiations, which from the Irish point of view is very, very serious,” Coveney told RTE radio.

The UK remains locked in as yet inconclusive negotiations with the EU on the UK’s future relationship with the bloc following the termination of the transition period agreed up on 31 December.

Politicians on both sides have, however, voiced concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the nature of the situation, claiming an extension to the transition period should be granted.

Source: Sputnik